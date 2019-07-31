Sameera Reddy reveals the name of her baby girl, and it is adorable
Sameera Reddy announced the baby name in the cutest way ever! She shared a pretty picture on Instagram which has her son Hans holding a placard
Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter on July 25, have named the newborn Nyra. The actress announced the baby name in the cutest way ever! She shared a pretty picture on Instagram which has her son Hans holding a placard with the baby's name scribbled on it. The actress wrote: "Welcoming our lil lady to the the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra' #blessed #grace #love #family [sic]"
The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015. Not only this, the actress shared a picture after five days of delivery on Instagram. The actress called it to be a part of her Imperfectly Perfect campaign. Sameera said it's hard on the body when it's a C-Section because her stitches "hurt like mad." Check out the post here.
As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign I promised I’d share my post partum journey so here goes. It’s really damn hard on the body when it’s a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery . Im thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can’t help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that’s the silver lining ! #postpartum #keepingitreal #nofilter #positivebodyimage #postpregnancybody #postpregnancy #socialforgood #selflove #loveyourself #bodypositive #herewegoagain #imperfectlyperfect ðÂÂÂ
Sameera Reddy also underwent an underwater photoshoot during her pregnancy to promote the campaign, Imperfectly Perfect. Talking about this shoot, the actress wrote on social media: "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect. @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented! Thnk you [sic]"
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!ðÂÂÂ I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â #bts ðÂÂ· @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu . . #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #bikini
