Samir Kochhar all set for his Tamil debut with Charlie Chaplin 2

Samir Kochhar, who is known for his baritone voice will be seen showing off his acting chops in a Tamil film, Charlie Chaplin 2

Prabhudheva and Samir Kochhar

Samir Kochhar made his Bollywood debut with Zeher, in 2005, but the anchor rose to fame with his role in Mahesh Bhatt's Jannat, along with Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan in 2008. Ever since then, it was no turning back for the actor.

Now, Samir is all set for his Tamil debut. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Prabhudheva for the Tamil film, Charlie Chaplin 2, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The comic caper is a sequel to the 2002 film. It marks Samir's Tamil film debut. He's thrilled to be sharing screen space with the dancing sensation.

Talking about Charlie Chaplin 2 and his experience working with Prabhu Deva, Samir informed Telangana Today, “We had this major action sequence to shoot together, with a lot of ropes and cables involved. It required a lot of jumping and many high-octane moves. We shot the sequence over a period of one week. It involved plenty of hard work, with too many serious jumps in the air like climbing over cars and auto-rickshaws."

The actor further stated, "We had a twist fight also in the movie. Working on Charlie Chaplin-2 was a great experience. I have grown up watching Prabhu Deva and it turned out to be a wonderful experience working with him and performing lots of action sequences with him. He is a thorough gentleman and a great professional. I am really looking forward to the release of Charlie Chaplin-2 and my developing association with South Indian film industry.”

The movie is directed by Sakthi Chidambaram and will feature Prabhudeva, Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharma as lead characters.

