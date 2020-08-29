Samuel Haokip: Sushant Singh Rajput booked private jet for trip

Over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna, the actor broke her silence on Thursday, offering a counter-narrative to the Rajput family's claims. Chakraborty — who has been accused of living off Rajput's money by the family, with their Italy trip in October 2019 coming sharply into focus — revealed that it was not unusual of the late actor to splurge on vacations. She also claimed how the late actor had spent R70 lakh when he had taken six of his friends to Thailand in the last week of December 2018.

Speaking to mid-day, Samuel Haokip — who lived with the late actor between October 2018 and July 2019 — revealed details of the holiday that saw Rajput take friends Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, bodyguard Mushtaq and spot Sabbir Ahmed to Thailand. According to Haokip, the actor's Kedarnath co-star and then-rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan too was part of the vacation. "I was supposed to go as well, but had to skip the trip because of personal reasons. To ring in the New Year, Sushant had chartered a private jet. It was also his bodyguard Mushtaq's dream to travel in a private jet," said Haokip.

Highlighting Rajput's benevolent side, Haokip said that the late actor often used his financial success to help others fulfil their dreams. "He was thrilled about our achievements. He once booked a 230-seater auditorium at IMAX for the screening of Kedarnath for us. But he always [planned his expenditures] depending on how comfortable he would be in the next six months."

In her interview, Chakraborty stated that Rajput took Modafinil before flying to alleviate his claustrophobia. However, Haokip refuted the claim, saying, "I have travelled with him so many times. I don't remember Sushant taking any pills before the flights. If he was claustrophobic, he would panic in the air. But Sushant would read, listen to music, and order everything on the menu. Till the time I was there, he never took any chemical drugs."

