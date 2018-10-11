Samuel L. Jackson to star in George Nolfi's next The Banker

hollywood

The fact-based drama will focus on the true story of two African-American entrepreneurs, Anthony Mackie's Bernard Garrett and Samuel L Jackson's Joe Morris

Samuel L. Jackson is all set to star in director George Nolfi's upcoming movie The Banker. The cast list also includes Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long. The fact-based drama will focus on the true story of two African-American entrepreneurs, Mackie's Bernard Garrett and Jackson's Joe Morris, reported Deadline.

During the 1950's, Garrett and Morris tried to dodge the racial limitations of the period by recruiting a working-class white man Matt Steiner, played by Hoult, and training him to act as the head of their business empire while they pretended to be the janitor and a chauffeur.

Garrett and Morris end up becoming the most successful real-estate owners but the success came with a risk of exposure. Nia Long played the role of Bernard's wife Eunice. Nolfi's past credits include Bruce Lee pic 'Birth of The Dragon', 'The Adjustment Bureau', 'The Bourne Ultimatum' and 'Ocean's Twelve'.

Anthony Mackie has featured in many Hollywood hits, including 'Avengers', 'Captain America', 'Ant-Man' and 'Pain & Gain'. Nicholas Hoult's past credits include 'Mad Max: Fury Road', 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and 'Jack the Giant Slayer'.

