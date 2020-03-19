Sana Khaan on ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis: My mother told me he is a womaniser, don't even be his friend

Sana Khaan's breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis is still the talk of the town, amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The battles of the exes seem to be getting uglier day by day as in the recent interview, Sana Khaan revealed that her ex-boyfriend uttered abusive words including mother. After being in a relationship for around a year, Sana, broke up with Melvin, a popular choreographer and Instagram dance sensation, in February this year.

Talking about her relationship, Sana Khaan told in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that her mother didn't like Melvin Louis at all when they met for the first time. "My mom just met him for 20 minutes and next morning she wakes up and she tells me, 'I don't know what it is, I just wanted to tell you that this guy is a womaniser, don't even be his friend.'"

Sana accused Melvin of brainwashing her mind and controlling her life. Sharing an incident about doing a brand collaboration together, Sana said, "He abused me and like how you know, aap mummy ka gaali leke dete ho? And I lost it. I was crying because I couldn't believe that the man I love is abusing me. I didn't wanted to be associated with him anymore."

"I really loved him. Because somebody who does not have his own house, own a car, who doesn't have a bank balance, not even looks, I am sorry to say, he had nothing... But, I mean, I was clearly in love with him," she said adding about molesting other girls. She revealed that she recently met a girl who also shared her story and said, "I've one girl, who just met me and started going to his Bandra batches, then this guy tried molesting her. She said that I left the classes, she's 16 years old now, still underage and she's like, if you ever need me, I'm gonna talk about it."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates