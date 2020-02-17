Sana Khaan's social media battle with ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis gets uglier
Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis got into social media war where the actress posted some pictures and Louis retaliated by calling it a work of photoshop.
It hasn't been an easy relationship for Sana Khaan and choreographer Melvin Louis. The two were dating each other before parting ways when Khaan accused Louis of infidelity and cheating on her with multiple girls. If you remember, she wrote on the incident- "He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity."
In case you remember, she took a picture of her interview in a leading newspaper and wrote a long post that left her fans in shock. It came as a huge surprise that a couple that was going so strong could be broken apart so mercilessly.
This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't no one will ðÂÂÂ He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you ðÂ¤® Upbringing matters a lot ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople
The ugliness and bitterness in the actress' heart and mind continued when she posted a picture that read- When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend. Sana's fans supported her in this and also said they are unfollowing Melvin on their social media platforms. Take a look:
When the world was right ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ¥ Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya ðÂ¤Â
And now, Melvin, finally coming out of the closet, has stated that all the pictures posted by Sana are nothing but a work of photoshop. This is what he wrote on his Instagram story:
Sana had a quick reply on the same story, she wrote- "Hahahahaha! He never though he is so dumb or is he thinking we are ?? don't worry photoshopped communication can be detected by experts." (sic):
That was not all, she also shared images of the messages that she received on her DM on Instagram where they exposed Melvin's philandering ways and infidelity. Take a look:
Well, this seems to have snowballed into a major controversial love affair gone awry and murky. Now let's see what Melvin has to say about these allegations and messages.
