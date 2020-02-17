Search

Sana Khaan's social media battle with ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis gets uglier

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 15:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis got into social media war where the actress posted some pictures and Louis retaliated by calling it a work of photoshop.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis

It hasn't been an easy relationship for Sana Khaan and choreographer Melvin Louis. The two were dating each other before parting ways when Khaan accused Louis of infidelity and cheating on her with multiple girls. If you remember, she wrote on the incident- "He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity."

In case you remember, she took a picture of her interview in a leading newspaper and wrote a long post that left her fans in shock. It came as a huge surprise that a couple that was going so strong could be broken apart so mercilessly.

View this post on Instagram

This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't no one will ðÂÂÂ He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you ðÂ¤® Upbringing matters a lot ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) onFeb 11, 2020 at 10:02pm PST

The ugliness and bitterness in the actress' heart and mind continued when she posted a picture that read- When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend. Sana's fans supported her in this and also said they are unfollowing Melvin on their social media platforms. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When the world was right ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ¥ Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya ðÂ¤Â

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) onFeb 12, 2020 at 9:54pm PST

And now, Melvin, finally coming out of the closet, has stated that all the pictures posted by Sana are nothing but a work of photoshop. This is what he wrote on his Instagram story:

Melvin Louis Instagram Story

Sana had a quick reply on the same story, she wrote- "Hahahahaha! He never though he is so dumb or is he thinking we are ?? don't worry photoshopped communication can be detected by experts." (sic):

Sana Khaan Instagram Story

That was not all, she also shared images of the messages that she received on her DM on Instagram where they exposed Melvin's philandering ways and infidelity. Take a look:

Sana Khaan Instagram Story

Sana Khaan Instagram Story

Well, this seems to have snowballed into a major controversial love affair gone awry and murky. Now let's see what Melvin has to say about these allegations and messages.

