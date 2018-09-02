Sana Khan to play an ISI agent in Vikram Bhatt's Web series Zindabaad

television

Sana Khan

The Bollywood actress Sana Khan who made her Debut with 'Wajah Tum Ho' in 2016 will be playing a valiant character of Benazir Khan in Vikram Bhatt's"Zindabaad". Along with Vikram Bhatt, the show attributes Sanaya Irani and Anirudh Dave in the lead roles.

The Big Boss 6 fame diva, Sana wooed her audience with her fashion sense and red carpet looks. she has it all! She is a woman with beauty and brains.

Talking about the character Sana Khan said, "Well I am feeling great to play Benazir in Zindabaad. Firstly, because I relate to her completely in terms of thinking. I am a strong, independent girl like her, but I am still

sensitive. I am patriotic, and I can take few chances if it works for the good and the betterment of my country and I am happy that the script shows some reality about both countries keeping their respect and not letting down any side of the border!! This web is all about love, peace and some right decisions!! And I hope people see it with the same perception as it's made!! And only get the good out of it".

Further she adds, "I also feel that it is tough to touch such a subject as an actor and as a director so I am proud that I went ahead and played Benazir without any kind of hesitation, fully knowing about the mixed response we might get. I am glad that Sidhant directed this subject beautifully".

Apart from Thriller, comedy and drama, the show outstands all. Director, Sidhant Sachdev has created great content for his viewers. The show has a patriotic touch and is about two countries India and Pakistan. The diva is also playing a very challenging role which is very different from the ones she has played before. The show will finally air on 5th September 2018.

