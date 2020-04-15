Sana Saeed on losing her father: Was extremely hard for me to deal with the news

Sana Saeed, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of The Year actor, spoke to Hindustan Times a few days back and poured her heart out about losing her father during the Janata Curfew and how she couldn't be there due to being stuck because of the Coronavirus outbreak. This is what she spoke, "It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he's definitely in a better place now."

And now, speaking to Times of India, she has spoken how she has come to terms with this fact. She said, "It was extremely hard for me to deal with the news. Besides, I was already in isolation here and had no one with me. That was tough and unfair." She added, " He fell sick in the last couple of months and was even hospitalised. However, he had returned home and was stable, or else I wouldn't have left his side. In fact, I didn't take up any work for the last two months as I wanted to be with him."

When asked what happened after the unfortunate and tragic incident, she said, "I had shut myself from the world for a couple of days and was only taking calls from my family (mother and two sisters). I wanted to be with them and hug them. Every time I felt sad, I prayed. I understood that I had to stop being selfish. I couldn't have expected him to keep living with the kind of pain he was in. I loved my dad so much that I can never get closure, but I have come to terms with the fact that I couldn't be present for his final rites. I have made peace with the situation rather than fight it."

May his soul Rest In Peace!

