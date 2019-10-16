Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhargava talk about their upcoming movie, Ghost

Vikram Bhatt has given Bollywood some immensely successful horror films like Raaz, 1920, Haunted 3D and Raaz: The Third Dimension. He's now gearing up for another flick that's likely to send a chill down your spine, Ghost. Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhargava, who make their debuts with this film, spoke to Mid-day about the film and their experience of shooting it.

Irani states: "Obviously there's palpable excitement since this is our first film, we are excited and anxious. The trailer has received a fantastic response, everyone who has seen the trailer has messaged me, saying it looks great. Even the songs are getting a great response." Bhargava comes in, "I've done another film before this, Siddhartha, which hasn't released yet, Vikram sir saw some rushes, called me and said we'll surely work together."

He continues, "When he was writing this story, he may have kept me in mind and his casting director got in touch with me." Irani comes in again, "I was working with Vikram on a web series for VB on the Web, where he was my co-actor, he must have thought at that time my work was good. I was thinking about the story of Ghost first, I wanted to do something interesting. When Vikram narrated me the incident, I found it very interesting since it was based on a real incident."

Watch the exclusive interview of Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhargava-starrer Ghost here:

She continues, "I play a lawyer in the film and my character is beautifully written. There was nothing left to say except yes." "For me as well, I was very excited since I've been a big fan of horror movies since childhood, but this has a good story too, there are lots of twists and turns," says Bhargava. When asked about Irani's character, the actress says, "You have to see the film to know about it. She's dealing with too many things in the film, and when this case of paranormal comes into her life, it weirdly adds but also solves her problems."

And what she thinks is the difference between acting in films and television? "Acting in films is a different game altogether. I'm literally a baby now." The film is all set to release on October 18 in the cinemas. Will Vikram Bhatt succeed in scaring us again?

