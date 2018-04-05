Sanaya Irani 'not used to' winning reality shows

Actress Sanaya Irani, who participated in Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, says she is not used to winning reality shows



Picture courtesy/Sanaya Irani Instagram account

Actress Sanaya Irani is not against such competition-based shows as she is now supporting Ashish Mehrotra, one of the finalists of India's Next Superstars. Sanaya has been rehearsing with Ashish since the past seven days so that her performance doesn't affect the act.

"This time I will be performing for someone else, so I'm giving more time and effort to the act. I didn't mind coming every day and rehearsing for six to seven hours if that's what is needed for me to get it right and help him win the competition," Sanaya said in a statement. "I'm not used to winning reality shows but this time I hope he wins," she added. India's Next Superstars is aired on Star Plus.

