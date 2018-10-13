Sandeep Patil and Salil Ankola are now grandpas

cricket

Salil Ankola posted two photographs (below), one of him with baby Sana and second of his daughter Sana with Riana on Instagram

Sana Ankola Patil with daughter Riana (left) and Salil Ankola with baby Sana

Former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, 62, and Salil Ankola, 50, became grandparents recently. Ankola's daughter Sana, who is married to Patil's actor son Chirag, delivered a baby girl on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Ankola posted two photographs (below), one of him with baby Sana and second of his daughter Sana with Riana on Instagram. He wrote: "My baby's baby. Time flies, not long back I had my baby Sana in my arms and now Sana has her baby daughter RIANA in her arms. Today is the happiest day of my life @riaankola." Meanwhile, Patil said in a message to a friend: "Chirag and Sana were blessed with a baby girl on the first day of Navratri."



Sandeep Patil

Interestingly, Ankola and Patil played against each other in Ranji Trophy cricket in the late 1980s. Later, they played in the same CCI and SunGrace Mafatlal teams before being part of the 1996 Indian cricket team to England where Patil was coach.

