Sandeep Patil 'pockets' India's 1983 World Cup win

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil found a unique way to highlight the 35th anniversary of India's great cricketing triumph — the 1983 Prudential World Cup win — yesterday.

India beat the West Indies in the final at Lord's on June 25, and Patil, who scored 27 in that epic clash in London, changed his WhatsApp display picture to an image of India's 1983 official World Cup blazer with the BCCI logo prominently embroidered on it. The former chairman of the selection panel is also known to have a collection of 1983 World Cup memorabilia at his farmhouse in Chowk, near Kalyan. Can we get a sneak peak, Mr Patil?

