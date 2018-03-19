Sandeepa Dhar learning Portuguese for Firrkie

Sandeepa Dhar, who has featured in movies like Isi Life Mein and Heropanti, is also following a gluten and sugar-free diet for Firrkie in which she will play a model



Sandeepa Dhar

Actress Sandeepa Dhar is learning Portuguese for her upcoming movie Firrkie. "It's tough for me as it's a new language. I've joined Portuguese speaking classes and I'm trying to get that accent in which I'm succeeding day by day as well as I'm watching Portuguese movies, songs and web series in my free time," Sandeepa said in a statement.

Sandeepa, who has featured in movies like Isi Life Mein and Heropanti, is also following a gluten and sugar-free diet for the film in which she will play a model.

The film, the further contours of which have not been revealed, will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Karan Singh Grover, Kay Kay Menon and Jackie Shroff.

