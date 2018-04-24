Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are expecting a baby and Pakistan cricketers are going crazy!

India tennis ace Mirza and cricketer hubby Shoaib Malik announce parenthood on social media



Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, 31, and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, 36, are expecting their first child, due in October this year. Yesterday, Sania, who has been away from the tennis court due to an injury since October 2017, and hubby Shoaib, posted the above image on their respective Instagram and Twitter accounts of a baby vest and a feeding bottle between two T-shirts bearing their names, accompanied with the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik.



The couple celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary a few days back on April 12. Sania's father and coach Imran confirmed that the six-time Grand Slam champion is indeed expecting a child. "Yes, it's true," said Imran adding that the baby was due in October.

Moments after the announcement, the couple were flooded with good wishes on social media. Malik received a lot of messages particularly from the Pakistan cricket fraternity.



"Exciting news bro! MashAllah. Congrats to both of you @realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania," wrote Pak pacer Wahab Riaz. "Congrats!! This is great new Shoaib Bhai n Sania bhabi..May Allah Shower His supreme blessings on you n the family Ameen," wrote Pak opener Ahmad Shahzad.

