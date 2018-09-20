Sania Mirza goes off social media ahead of Indo-Pak match to avoid trolls

tennis

Ahead of the India v Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Sania, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in October, decided to go off social media for a few days to stay away from trolls

Sania Mirza

India's tennis star Sania Mirza has often faced flak for being the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Ahead of the India v Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Sania, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in October, decided to go off social media for a few days to stay away from trolls.



Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share the following message: "Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match, safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense that's gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick, let alone a pregnant one. Later guys! Knock yourselves out! BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!"

India went on to defeat Pakistan by a huge 8-wicket margin. Bowlers Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowled excellent to dismiss Pakistan for 162. Rohit Sharma then put on a brilliant 52 runs in order to help India earn a dominant win over Pakistan.

