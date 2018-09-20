Sania Mirza goes off social media ahead of Indo-Pak match to avoid trolls
Ahead of the India v Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Sania, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in October, decided to go off social media for a few days to stay away from trolls
India's tennis star Sania Mirza has often faced flak for being the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Ahead of the India v Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, Sania, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in October, decided to go off social media for a few days to stay away from trolls.
Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share the following message: "Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match, safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense that's gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick, let alone a pregnant one. Later guys! Knock yourselves out! BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!"
Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant oneðÂÂÂLater guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 18 September 2018
India went on to defeat Pakistan by a huge 8-wicket margin. Bowlers Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowled excellent to dismiss Pakistan for 162. Rohit Sharma then put on a brilliant 52 runs in order to help India earn a dominant win over Pakistan.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Special prayers held by little champs ahead of Indo-Pak match