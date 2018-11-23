Sania Mirza shares cute photo with newborn son Izhaan

tennis

India tennis ace Sania Mirza is enjoying her mummy moments with son Izhaan

India tennis ace Sania Mirza is enjoying her mummy moments with son Izhaan. Yesterday, she posted this picture on Twitter, holding her bundle of joy wrapped in a personalised blanket, and wrote: "#Moments #Allhamdulillah." The post received 32,000 'likes'. Izhaan (born on Oct 30) is Sania and cricketer Shoaib Malik's first child.

Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2010. Their marriage was met with much trolling and backlash from a few section of fans from both countries, but nevertheless, they went strong. The couple announced they were pregnant in April 2018. Sania Mirza gave birth to a baby boy on 30th October 2018.

Sania Mirza is a multiple Grand Slam winner in both women's doubles and mixed doubles events and is considered as India's finest female tennis star.

