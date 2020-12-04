Sania Mirza is 'twinning and winning' with her little son Izhaan in Dubai. See photo

India tennis star Sania Mirza is one of the most active Indian sports stars on social media today.

Be it photos of her making fashion statements, going out with her younger sister Anam, spending time with Shoaib and her son Izhaan - Sania is constantly on the go on social media.

Sanai recently shared a cute picture on Thursday for her 6.8 million followers on Instagram, of son Izhaan and her wearing matching outfits. She captioned it: "Twinning and winning with my little @izhaan.mirzamalik." The post received 114,740 'likes'

Well, this year seems to be a whole different one for Sania Mirza as she will be stepping into different shoes. Sania, who has achieved numerous laurels in the world of tennis will now explore the world of entertainment. The stunning tennis star is all set to make her grand debut with a digital show MTV Nishedh Alone Together.

Speaking about her new show, Sania Mirza said, "It's the second week of MTV Nishedh Alone Together and while I know that the audience must be anticipating my entry in the show, I must admit that I am loving the drama till now! The first episode introduced us to a scenario we all have been grappling with - As Vicky spoke to his mother about the anxiety of staying alone amidst the lockdown, it struck me how this has essentially been the struggle of thousands of young individuals staying away from home. In hindsight, I really feel blessed to have spent these months around my loved ones at home."

Sania Mirza is a multiple Grand Slam winner in the doubles categories and is the most successful Indian female tennis star to date. Sania Mirza has won three Grand slams each in the doubles category (Wimbledon 2015, Australian Open 2016 and US Open 2015) as well as the mixed doubles category (Australian Open 2009, French Open 2012 and US Open 2014).

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010 in what would be one of the most talked-about weddings in sports. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik into the world in October 2018.

