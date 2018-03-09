Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Thursday, for the first time in the country a sanitary pad dispensing machine was installed in a coach of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express



Representational Picture

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Thursday, for the first time in the country a sanitary pad dispensing machine was installed in a coach of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Western Railways Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said it has been installed on a trial basis and the move would be extended to other trains as well.

'This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. It is useful for women passengers in long-distance train journeys. We will extend this plan in other trains as well,' Bhakar told ANI. The decision has been well received by the women passengers too. 'It is very useful and a well-thought decision by Railways. We can get a sanitary pad at the cost of Rs 5,' one of the passengers said.

