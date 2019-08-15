Sanjana Muthreja: You can be of any shape, size to belly dance

famous-personalities

Sanjana, who is also an avid traveller as well as a fitness enthusiast believes that one can be of any shape and size to learn belly dancing

Sanjana Muthreja in an interview with mid-day

International belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja has been practising the dance form for the past eleven years. Sanjana, who is also an avid traveller as well as a fitness enthusiast believes that one can be of any shape and size to learn belly dancing. Sanjana believes that anyone can belly dance and one doesn't have to look a certain way to pursue this dance form.

In an interview with mid-day, Sanjana said, "I do get many inquiries and the first question that a lot of people ask me is 'I have a belly, can I belly dance?' and honestly, a person in any shape and any size can belly dance. You don't have to lose weight, you don't need to have a flat belly to belly dance. It's a dance form that anyone can perform. Men and women both belly dance. We have young girls who are belly dancing as well. Even women who are pregnant can belly dance. So, I think it's just for everyone."

Sanjana adds that there has been a lot of change when it comes to the attitude of people towards the dance form. She says, "I feel belly dance is a very respected dance form. Just because you show your belly doesn't mean that it is a vulgar dance form. People may call it vulgar but I don't think the same. It's a very gentle and clean form of dance."

She goes on to say, "I think the mentality of people is changing. I have annual shows that are conducted every year. There are many mothers and wives who dance and their entire family comes to watch them perform. There are many people who respect this dance form. Back when I had started, this wasn't the case."

Sanjana has also worked with a host of Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Transcribed by Saumya Gourisaria

