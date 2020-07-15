Sanjana Sanghi pens emotional note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Today marks the completion of one month since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an incident that shook his fans, and celebrities alike. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday remembered the late star through an emotional note. The duo worked together for the first, and' for the last time, in the upcoming romantic drama 'Dil Bechara', that will premiere on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram stories, Sanghi penned about the memories, the long-lasting wounds, and her disbelief over the untimely death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

"Whoever said time helps all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding- of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that was but will never again be, of questions, that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing," she wrote.

The 23-year-old actor, who plays the lead and romantic interest of Rajput in 'Dil Bechara' further wrote: "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity."

Adding hashtags "Sushant Singh Rajput" and "Thinking of you", Sanghi vowed that she "will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled" just like, as she said, how Sushant always wanted her to do.

"Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together," the actor concluded.

Sanjana Sanghi has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos from their forthcoming movie 'Dil Bechara'. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The makers of the movie have already kept the audience amazed by sharing multiple lovely posters, music tracks, and also the trailer of the movie.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiast's hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

