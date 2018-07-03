Sanjay Dutt: Being a gangster comes naturally to me

Sanjay Dutt on how he was a perfect fit for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt's comeback vehicle, Omung Kumar's Bhoomi (2017), proved to be a damp squib. The actor is naturally hoping to hit the bull's eye with his next outing, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Dutt, however, says he is not too worried about the film's fate at the box office as he has complete faith in director Tigmanshu Dhulia. "I am fond of Tishu's work. When he and producer [Rahul Mittra] approached me with the film, I did not think twice. I have gone with Tishu's vision for the character and have done exactly what he told me," says Dutt.

While the first two installments had Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan respectively slip into the anti-hero roles, Dutt feels he is the obvious choice when it comes to portraying a character with grey shades. "I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too," he quips, adding, "They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly."

Dhulia says that though this was their first collaboration, Dutt fully trusted his judgment. "Not once did Sanjay check the monitor during the shoot, like most actors do to see how they look. He would tell me if I was fine with the shot, he was too."

