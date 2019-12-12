Sanjay Dutt: Boosted our faith in regional cinema

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Earlier this year, Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt took many by surprise when they revealed their ambitious plan of taking their maiden Marathi production, Baba, to the Golden Globe Awards. Two days after the organisers of the prestigious awards gala announced the nominations, the actor-producer duo is undeterred that their offering did not find a place in the shortlist for the Best Foreign Film category.

"Coming this far has been a matter of pride for us," says Sanjay, before heaping praise on the film's team. "I am proud of Team Baba for a taking a shot at the Globes. We are overwhelmed with the response the film received. It boosts our confidence to produce regional cinema."



A still from Baba

In October, Maanayata had travelled to Los Angeles to organise screenings of the Deepak Dobriyal-starrer for the members of the Golden Globes on the basis of which the jury selects films for the shortlist. "Baba is a tender father-son story, with no commercial trappings. Yet, I was convinced about the story, and knew I had to back the film," she says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates