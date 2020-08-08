Sanjay Dutt hospitalised due to breathlessness; tested COVID-19 negative

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening after suffering from chest discomfort, according to media reports. An antigen test for coronavirus was conducted, the report of which is negative.

The actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings (sic)".

In a statement to ANI, the hospital said, "Actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine."

According to The Indian Express, the 61-year-old actor was admitted with fluctuating oxygen saturation level and is currently under observation in a non-COVID ICU ward. Few more tests are being conducted to assess his medical parameters and why oxygen level dipped. Speaking to the paper, hospital’s chief operating officer Dr V Ravishankar said that the actor's condition is stable.

Further details are awaited.

