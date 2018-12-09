Sanjay Dutt on a back to back shooting spree
In fact, Sanjay Dutt couldnât even celebrate Diwali with his family as he was busy shooting for one of his films
Sanjay Dutt has been extremely busy since a couple of months as he was busy shooting for multiple projects.
The month of November has especially been very busy for the actor as he finished the shoot schedules of not one, but three of his upcoming projects.
Sanjay has been juggling with the shoot schedules of his home production, Prasthanam in Lucknow, where he plays the leader of a political party in Uttar Pradesh, his upcoming film Tulsidas, and the multi-starrer, Kalank simultaneously.
The last time he spent some quality time with his family was when he celebrated his kids - twins Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday in Dubai with wife Maanayata.
May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies.
Not only this, a few days ago, Sanjay Dutt also posted a picture where his kids have won a few medals in their curriculum.
