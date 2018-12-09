Sanjay Dutt on a back to back shooting spree

bollywood

In fact, Sanjay Dutt couldnât even celebrate Diwali with his family as he was busy shooting for one of his films

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been extremely busy since a couple of months as he was busy shooting for multiple projects.

The month of November has especially been very busy for the actor as he finished the shoot schedules of not one, but three of his upcoming projects.

Sanjay has been juggling with the shoot schedules of his home production, Prasthanam in Lucknow, where he plays the leader of a political party in Uttar Pradesh, his upcoming film Tulsidas, and the multi-starrer, Kalank simultaneously.

The last time he spent some quality time with his family was when he celebrated his kids - twins Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday in Dubai with wife Maanayata.

Not only this, a few days ago, Sanjay Dutt also posted a picture where his kids have won a few medals in their curriculum.

View this post on Instagram Moments which fill my heart with pride ♥ï¸ #ProudDad A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onDec 3, 2018 at 6:42am PST

