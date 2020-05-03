Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 39th death anniversary with an emotional post

On May 3, 1981, Sanjay Dutt's mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt passed away after suffering from Cancer. All of Sanjay Dutt's fans know he shared a very emotional bond with his mother and how much he was eager to show her his debut film, Rocky, which was slated to release at that time.

Today, on her 39th death anniversary, the actor took to his Instagram account to share an unseen picture with Nargis and penned an emotional note. He wrote- "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty commented on the post with a heart whereas the actor's daughter Trishala Dutt wrote-"I love you dad." His wife Maanayata also commented with two hearts. This is indeed a gutting moment for the actor as he remembers his mother today.

On the work front, Dutt will be seen in Shamshera, Prithviraj, KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news