Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti and Ammy Virk join Ajay Devgn in Bhuj

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn announced this magnum opus, Burj: The Pride of India. The film is now joined by other stars and promises to be a visual treat for the audience

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati.

Magnum opus Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to go several notches higher with its new magnificent ensemble cast. With Ajay Devgn already leading this project as the makers bring this crucial real-life incident from the history books to the big screen, there are some more credible names adding to the thrill of the film.

Sanjay Dutt's commanding presence, Sonakshi Sinha's alluring strength, Rana Daggubati's versatility and Parineeti Chopra's vivacity along with Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk's power-packed performance, make sure that Bhuj: The Pride of India will be a visual treat for the audience.

A man, a civilian, one who helped the Indian Army and help win the war, Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari 'Pagi' is the character played by Sanjay Dutt. The actor is a pagi, one who can identify a person's gender, height and weight by their footprints.

Sonakshi Sinha is always known to be the actress who is fearless and this makes her perfect to essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced the other 299 women from Madhapur to help built the runway.

South superstar, Rana Daggubati plays the role of Madras regiment Lt Colonel who was posted in Vighakot chowki and fought the Indo-Pak 1971 war. The role of the femme-fatale stunner of Heena Rehman, an Indian spy staying in Lahore will be played by the beauty with substance, Parineeti Chopra. Ammy Virk, after establishing his stardom in Punjabi cinema, will become a part of the Hindi film industry with the role of a fighter pilot who played a very crucial role in this historic win.

The film celebrates the courage of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat, who played a pivotal part in India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It tells us the story of how these women came together to repair the only runway in Bhuj that was destroyed during the war.

Written - directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

