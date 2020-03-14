Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz to get an October 2020 release

Over two-and-a-half years since the project went on floors, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is finally gearing up for release. Producer Rahul Mittra says that the actioner, which revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, is eyeing an October 2020 release. "This is the worst time to even think about releasing one's film, as all movies are being pushed [due to the coronavirus scare]. But I can assure you that Torbaaz will be a 2020 offering; we are planning to release the film in October."

Interestingly, while Dutt has been mum about Torbaaz, he took to social media yesterday to announce that his other offering, KGF Chapter 2, will hit the marquee on October 23.

Torbaaz, which also stars Nargis Fakhri, had rolled in Kyrgyzstan in December 2017, followed by another shooting stint in May 2018. After a spate of intermittent shoots, the Girish Malik-directed venture reached the finish line in February last year. Ask Malik why the post-production took almost a year, and he attributes it to the visual effects employed in the thriller. "The film is high on VFX; we have recreated the entire city of Kabul with the help of special effects. Such films take time." Mittra chimes in, "Since we had to [depict] Afghanistan, we did a recce for six months to get the right location [and zeroed in on Kyrgyzstan]. So, one can't say that the film is delayed because such processes take time."

