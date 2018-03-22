Sanjay Dutt to take legal action against biopic writer Yasser Usman?

Sanjay Dutt has slammed author Yasser Usman for his unauthorised biography on him, named The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy



Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has slammed author Yasser Usman for his unauthorised biography on him, named The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy. After expressing disappointment over the book, Dutt took to Twitter yesterday to state that he is planning to take legal action against the author and publisher Juggernaut Books.

The actor shared, "I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts (sic)." An accompanying image read, "I have not authorised either Juggernaut Publications or Yaseer Usman to write/publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources. However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990's tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the course of action."

Juggernaut Books responded to Sanjay Dutt's statement and said they would "not put out any more extracts from the book in short-form media."

Also read: Sanjay Dutt 'upset' about his unauthorised biography, but what can he do?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates