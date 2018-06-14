Sanjay Dutt will watch Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju only after its release

An emotional Sanjay has decided to watch the film only when it releases in theatres. He wants to relive his life as an audience. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Sanju, a film based on the colourful life of Sanjay Dut, will have the actor to watch the film after its release. The trailer which is high on emotions talking about the shocking life of the actor has left Sanjay nostalgic and emotional.

The uncanny resemblance of Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Sanjay Dutt has stunned the audiences who’re waiting to witness the latter’s life on big screen with bated breath. Sanju was conceived after 200 hours of audio recordings of unfiltered conversations between Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt.

The actor who is known to own up to all his controversies narrated his life stories to the filmmaker unabashed. The hours of conversation led Rajkumar Hirani to explore the possibility of making a film based on the colourful life of Sanjay Dutt. When the director approached Sanju to make an uncensored biopic, Sanjay agreed instantly.

An emotional Sanjay has decided to watch the film only when it releases in theatres. He wants to relive his life as an audience. There are a lot of instances of his life that he is looking forward to watching, especially the memories with his parents. Right after the release of the trailer, Sanjay Dutt was inundated with multiple phone calls in the response of his unbelievable life story. Friends and well-wishers were surprised to learn about the lesser known instances about the life of Sanjay.

Rajkumar Hirani has been time and again treating the audience with posters which has stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience to watch the film on the screen. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

