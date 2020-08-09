Sanjay Dutt's health update: He is fine, says relative

On Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, after he complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the ICU.

Doctors said that he is being kept under observation at the hospital and they are running other tests. A senior doctor, who is treating the 61-year-old actor, said that he had tested negative for COVID-19. "He was feeling a little breathless and his oxygen saturation is low. We are running some tests and have admitted him for observation. We will have more clarity in a day's time," said the doctor.

A relative said that Dutt is fine and has no serious symptoms. "He is well. He has gone to the hospital for some routine tests, and will be back home after they are done," said the relative.

Wife Maanayata and children, Shahraan and Iqra, have been in Dubai since March, before the lockdown began. They have been in constant touch with him.

