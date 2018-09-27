Sanjay Gupta to begin writing short film

bollywood

Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says he finally has a story for a short film in mind and will begin writing it. "For a long time since Dus Kahaniyaan I have been asked to do short films. I did not because there was no story that pounced on me demanding to be made. Now finally, one has, and I can't get it out of my head. Will begin with writing it today," Gupta tweeted on Thursday.

Dus Kahaniyaan, an anthology, had released in 2007. It comprised 10 short films telling different stories directed by a host of directors. Gupta helmed Matrimony, which featured actors Arbaaz Khan, Mandira Bedi and Sudhanshu Pandey. The short story was inspired by author Roald Dahl's short story Mrs Bixby and the Colonel's Coat.

