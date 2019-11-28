Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrive in Paris for Le Bal, truly a big moment for the father and daughter

What exactly one means by Le Bal? Well, it's a debutante ball and fashion event that's held every year in November that gives at least 20 to 25 girls an opportunity from 16 to 22 countries to represent their nation. And from India, the girl who'll be representing the country is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

The event is planned to be held from November 28 to 30, and Shanaya is likely to wear a red gown for the same. But before we see how the debutante dresses and aces her fashion outing, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Twitter account to share some pictures from the city of love and his pictures with his daughter are indeed love.

In the first Instagram post, he captioned- Paris, and it was a solo pic. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Paris A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 27, 2019 at 2:52am PST

And then came the turn of the daughter to pose for the camera and slay with her aura. This time, the caption was- My debutant, Le Bal, followed by a heart. And the second picture had both the father and the daughter with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram My debutant #LeBal âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 27, 2019 at 8:15am PST

In case you missed, Sanjay also posted another picture with his daughter where he wrote- Proud father, and the post was welcomed by a sea of hearts by Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. In case you missed the post, here it is:

View this post on Instagram Proud father âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #lebalparis A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 22, 2019 at 7:37pm PST

We have said this before and we reiterate, Shanaya Kapoor has everything it takes to be a Bollywood heroine. Her close friends Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have already stated signing one film after another, we continue to wait for her debut!

