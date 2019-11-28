Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrive in Paris for Le Bal, truly a big moment for the father and daughter
As Shanaya Kapoor represents India at Le Bal, father Sanjay Kapoor cannot stop feeling proud!
What exactly one means by Le Bal? Well, it's a debutante ball and fashion event that's held every year in November that gives at least 20 to 25 girls an opportunity from 16 to 22 countries to represent their nation. And from India, the girl who'll be representing the country is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
The event is planned to be held from November 28 to 30, and Shanaya is likely to wear a red gown for the same. But before we see how the debutante dresses and aces her fashion outing, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Twitter account to share some pictures from the city of love and his pictures with his daughter are indeed love.
In the first Instagram post, he captioned- Paris, and it was a solo pic. Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
And then came the turn of the daughter to pose for the camera and slay with her aura. This time, the caption was- My debutant, Le Bal, followed by a heart. And the second picture had both the father and the daughter with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
In case you missed, Sanjay also posted another picture with his daughter where he wrote- Proud father, and the post was welcomed by a sea of hearts by Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. In case you missed the post, here it is:
View this post on Instagram
We have said this before and we reiterate, Shanaya Kapoor has everything it takes to be a Bollywood heroine. Her close friends Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have already stated signing one film after another, we continue to wait for her debut!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Actor Sanjay Kapoor is having a great time in Bali with his family -- wife Maheep Kapor, son Jahaan Kapor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor -- and their social media photos are proof enough. The entire Kapoor clan were in Indonesian island to attend the destination wedding of Rakhee Punjabi's son. Accompanying them were producer Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi Kapoor. (All photo courtesy/Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Viral Bhayani's official Instagram account)
In picture: Maheep Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor chilling at a beach shack!
-
Sanjay Kapoor posted this selfie on his Instagram account and captioned it - The good bad and the ugly! As soon as this picture was posted, filmmaker-choreographer-friend Farah Khan quipped, "How dare u call maheep ugly?? (sic)" and Deanne Panday wrote, "Who's the Ugly ???? cartoon you are (sic)"
-
This photo of Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya from the pool party went viral, like crazy. Fans of Shanaya Kapoor were all hearts and some even said that the duo is surely setting some 'mother-daughter' goals. What do you have to say on this?
-
Another picture from the same pool party had Shanaya Kapoor with cousin sister, Khushi Kapoor. Looks like Shanaya was the star at the wedding and the picture with Khushi is again defining sister goals.
-
Maheep Kapoor clicked this picture of husband Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan. The star kid is just 14 and already has a considerable amount of popularity on the internet.
-
Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor, as the father-daughter duo poses for a picture!
-
This photo of Shanaya Kapoor standing by the beach left Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda mesmerised. Not just Shweta, Shanaya's tan look even got sister Janhvi Kapoor stunned! Maheep Kapoor's friend, Bhavana Pandey (actress Ananya Panday's mother) was the first one to comment on this picture of Shanaya. "Fabbbb !!!!! (sic)," wrote Bhavana. "I want that tan!!!," commented Shweta Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Toooooo goooood (sic)."
-
Like father, like son! We totally loved Sanjay's floral print shirt and Jahan's quirky lobster print shorts.
-
Pictured: Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pose for a silhouette click!
-
Pictured: Khushi Kapoor with her aunt Maheep Kapoor in a candid click on a beach!
-
The Kapoor families vacation photos have totally made us want to pack our bags and travel!
Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi and Maheep Kapoor were in Bali to attend the wedding of Rakhee Punjabi's son. We got our hands on some fun pictures of Sanjay Kapoor's family in Bali, chilling by the beachside. Check it out!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Good Newwz: Chandigarh Mein song is a typical Bollywood party track