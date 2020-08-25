Sanjay Kapoor: Had to do camera placement, lighting on my own

Sanjay Kapoor is surprised at how director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has pulled off the shoot of The Gone Game without setting foot outside his house. Impressed as he was by the script, the actor admits he was thoroughly intrigued when the director mentioned that the series would be shot remotely due to the current scenario. "As an actor, it was a challenging experience. Here, I have not met any of my co-actors, which has never happened before. We only met over Zoom calls," marvels Kapoor, who features alongside Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in the Voot Select thriller."

The at-home shoot was a refreshing change of pace for the actor who has become habituated to reporting to the set and filming his sequences without having to worry about their technical aspects. "We had to do everything on our own — from placing the camera to brightening the lights. I had to deliver my lines without having a co-star to react to them." Kapoor reveals that after filming each scene, he would send the take to Bhat who would, in turn, offer suggestions.

