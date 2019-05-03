Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback pic of 'The Chembur Boys' featuring himself, Anil and Boney Kapoor

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself with his brothers Anil and Boney in their old home in Chembur. The picture, from the 1980s, is too sweet

Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/sanjaykapoor2500

Sanjay Kapoor, Anil and Boney Kapoor's younger brother, shared a picture on Instagram that has his followers pleasantly surprised. The Raja actor shared a black and white picture that features himself with Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, sitting and relaxing at what seems to be their old home in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai.

Captioning the picture as "#throwback, The Chembur boys #1980s", Sanjay Kapoor seemed to have taken a stroll down memory lane. The family used to live in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, and Anil Kapoor still thinks of himself as a Chembur boy.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram #throwback , The Chembur boys #1980s A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onMay 1, 2019 at 11:54pm PDT

Sanjay and Boney Kapoor seem to be sharing a soft drink, while Anil Kapoor is busy scratching his chin and looking elsewhere. The three brothers don't seem to have been aware that their picture was being taken, and this candid click talks about the easy companionship the trio shared. The three Kapoor lads also have a sister, Reena Marwah.

Janhvi Kapoor commented on the picture with an "OMG", while a fan has commented, "Aisa lagta ha I became old". The picture sure has brought on a wave of nostalgia not only for Sanjay Kapoor, but for his fans and followers as well.

While shooting Fanney Khan, which was shot in locations like a chawl in Mumbai and Bhindi Bazar, Anil Kapoor had said, "After a lot of my acting years, I could play a role of a character with which I could connect emotionally. Before I came into this world, I used to stay in Chembur. I used to spend quite a lot of my time amidst the small colonies and narrow lanes. So when I started doing this film, it all came back to me like nostalgia."

Also read: Anil Kapoor: Acting is about engaging audiences

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates