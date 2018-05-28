Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hrithik Roshan to team up again?

It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hrithik Roshan might be collaborating again after their 2010 outing, Guzaarish



Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hrithik Roshan

Industry sources say Sanjay Leela Bhansali caught up with Hrithik Roshan recently. It is said that the two might be collaborating again after their 2010 outing, Guzaarish. Duggu played a physically challenged character in the film and Bhansali has something special lined up for him again.

Recently a picture of Hrithik Roshan on sets of Super 30 went viral, the actor looks unrecognisable and has knocked off the inches to get into the character of a much-anticipated biopic on the life of maths genius Anand Kumar. The film tracing the real-life journey of Math Genius, Hrithik has been filming at real locations. Super 30 will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar, playing a Bihar native for the first time in his career.

The look and curiosity towards Hrithik Roshan's character have made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

