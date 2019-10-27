Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his next film after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali may not be making his modern romance Inshallah as off now, however, that hasn't stopped him or his spirit one bit. He has announced two films one after another. The first is Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and releasing on September 11, 2020. And now, he has announced his next film too, titled Baiju Bawra. Taran Adarsh tweeted the details about the same. Have a look:

#BreakingNews: After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project... Titled #BaijuBawra... Revenge story of a maverick maestro... #Diwali2021 release. pic.twitter.com/8wrug6PeZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019

The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. The eponymous character was a music maestro and a singer who was known to haunt and charm people with his soothing and enigmatic voice. Bhansali, given his penchant and fascination for music, is rightly paying tribute by his style and understanding of grandeur and grit. Ever since Devdas, he has time and again pushed the bar for style and storytelling, canvas and rousing characters.

Baiju Bawra will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's untitled film based on Draupadi, one of the most crucial characters of The Mahabharata. This drama will be made in multiple parts and the first one is slated to release on the auspicious festival. This is indeed a massive clash, given Padukone and Bhansali have collaborated on as many as three films before.

Coming to Gangubai, Bhansali and Bhatt were all set to collaborate on Inshallah, but fate, it seems, had other plans. Given the actress is going to portray the central and the eponymous role, this should be another respectable title in her impressive repertoire.

As far as this film is concerned, the other details about Baiju Bawra are yet to be announced, but it shall be really intriguing to see who plays this fascinating and audacious character. Who do you think fits the bill? Will it be Ranveer Singh again? Time to wait and watch!

