Sanjay Leela Bhansali can wait for Salman Khan for next project

Salman has kept him waiting because he has a lot on his plate and is not in a state to work on a SLB film, which demands heavy prep and a lot of time. Sanjay is aware of his schedule, and is fine with waiting for him,Ã¢ÂÂ says a source

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Though they delivered hits like Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) in the '90s, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali haven't reunited for a project for almost two decades. If sources are to be believed, Bhansali has been waiting to narrate a script to Khan, but the latter has been caught up with other projects. “Salman has kept him waiting because he has a lot on his plate and is not in a state to work on a SLB film, which demands heavy prep and a lot of time. Sanjay is aware of his schedule, and is fine with waiting for him,” says a source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates