Sanjay Leela Bhansali to announce his next with Salman Khan on birthday

Over a decade after their last collaboration, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to announce his next with Salman Khan tomorrow. This marks Bhansali's reunion with Salman after 12 years since Saawariya (2007)

It was over six months ago that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had taken to his Instagram handle to confirm that he was reuniting with his favourite star, Salman Khan, for a film. While the post was enough to send fans into a tizzy, the filmmaker has been tight-lipped on the project ever since, presumably waiting for the perfect opportunity to make the announcement. Now, mid-day has learnt that Bhansali will raise the curtain on the Khan-starrer tomorrow on the occasion of his birthday.



A source reveals, "Over a year after Padmaavat hit theatres, Bhansali is ready to announce his next project. Unlike his last two outings that were period dramas, this film will be set in the current day and age. What makes it all the more special is that it marks his reunion with Salman after 12 years since Saawariya (2007). The two were in talks over the past few months and are excited to team up again. They will soon zero in on the leading lady."

Khan holds a special place in Bhansali's life - the superstar was part of the filmmaker's debut vehicle, Khamoshi (1996). The two then went on to deliver a runaway hit in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Although the duo had a falling out in 2010 over Guzaarish, they buried the hatchet in 2017. Since then, cinephiles have been waiting with bated breath for the duo to weave their magic on celluloid.

While reports suggested that the Khan-starrer is titled Inshallah, the source says that it is the working title. "The romance drama will go on floors by the year-end and will be shot in Mumbai. While Salman wraps up Bharat and a large chunk of Dabangg 3, Bhansali will focus on the film's pre-production."

