Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor to feature in comedy Bahut Hua Sammaan

The Varanasi-set movie revolves around the lives of two young engineering students known for their quick con jobs in their college circuit.

Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan with Sanjay Mishra on sets of Bahut Hua Samman. Picture courtesy/Komal Nath's Twitter account

Actors Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor are set to star in con comedy Bahut Hua Samman. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the Varanasi-set movie revolves around the lives of two young engineering students known for their quick con jobs in their college circuit. Popular dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan star as two college students.

Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini feature in key roles. Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, the film is directed by Ashish Shukla. Shukla said he is thrilled to explore the genre with the film. "My endeavour is to create something that can dent the prevalent pop culture that surrounds us, with a sense of sharp wit and irony, in a racy comedy of errors," he said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV and Producer at Yoodlee Films, added the film is a heartland caper comedy that delivers a relevant message. "This is another firm confident stride in the search of Yoodlee Films for engaging, entertaining and relevant content for a discerning audience", Kumar said. With production underway, the film will be shot across Mumbai over the next few months.

