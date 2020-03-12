Sanjay Nirupam: Retire seniors from Congress

Former Congress MP and ex-president of the party's city unit, Sanjay Nirupam, has asked Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the national party and retire senior members, who he said are responsible for the mess that it has landed in.

He also said that the Congress shouldn't have joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra which is unstable.

Commenting on MP strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, he said the leader was a good asset but the party affairs upset him. "Groupism is everywhere in the Congress but the seniors in the party would ensure that it remained intact. This process of crisis management has stopped. Scindia isn't the only one who was upset. There were several tall leaders who are still unhappy," he said, adding that it was time Rahul Gandhi took charge of the party to help it turn the tide at the BJP's machinations.

"I think the seniors who have contributed a lot to the party should now be retired with due respect. The seniors should be among the advisers," he said.

Nirupam himself is running a battle against certain seniors in the Congress and wrote to the party high command seeking justice. He said leaders like him have done a lot for the party and have the ability to contribute even more.

While talks of the MVA in Maharashtra being in danger have fuelled rumours, Nirupam said he was against the three-party formation since beginning. He said participating in the MVA was like inviting trouble for the Congress.

