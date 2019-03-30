Sanjay Nirupam uses Urmila Matondkar as scapegoat, says BJP's Gopal Shetty

national

Urmila Matondkar

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from North Mumbai Gopal Shetty on Friday said his opponent Urmila Matondkar of Congress is a fine actress and he respects her, but the BJP will win with a higher margin of votes from Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Shetty said that senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has used Matondkar as a scapegoat.

"We respect Urmila Matondkar and she is a fine actress. Just like Urmila is famous in the film industry, similarly I am famous in politics," he said. "To save his face in the elections, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has made Urmila a scapegoat," he said.

He said that by fielding Matondkar against him, Congress has disrespected its own workers in North Mumbai. "When you don't get a competent candidate, then the party workers should be given a chance."

Praising the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shetty said: "After every half a kilometre in North Mumbai, one can see development work done."

He said, in comparison to 2014, the BJP will win with a bigger margin this time. "I am fortunate that I have never given the chance to anti-incumbency," he said.

