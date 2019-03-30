Sanjay Nirupam uses Urmila Matondkar as scapegoat, says BJP's Gopal Shetty

Updated: Mar 30, 2019, 10:30 IST | ANI

Speaking to ANI, Gopal Shetty said that senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has used Urmila Matondkar as a scapegoat

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from North Mumbai Gopal Shetty on Friday said his opponent Urmila Matondkar of Congress is a fine actress and he respects her, but the BJP will win with a higher margin of votes from Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Shetty said that senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has used Matondkar as a scapegoat.

"We respect Urmila Matondkar and she is a fine actress. Just like Urmila is famous in the film industry, similarly I am famous in politics," he said. "To save his face in the elections, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has made Urmila a scapegoat," he said.

He said that by fielding Matondkar against him, Congress has disrespected its own workers in North Mumbai. "When you don't get a competent candidate, then the party workers should be given a chance."

Praising the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shetty said: "After every half a kilometre in North Mumbai, one can see development work done."

He said, in comparison to 2014, the BJP will win with a bigger margin this time. "I am fortunate that I have never given the chance to anti-incumbency," he said.

