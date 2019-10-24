Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: BJP-Sena to continue alliance, agreed upon 50-50, says Sanjay Raut

As the counting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections is still underway, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party and the BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra. He added, "We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula." With this, Raut ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with opposition parties.

"The BJP and Shiv Sena will form government in Maharashtra," he told ANI. He added, "No, we

fought the polls in alliance with the BJP. We will go ahead with the tie-up. There will be no change in the pre-decided 50-50 formula."

#WATCH Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls2019 pic.twitter.com/ae0bJUNI8q — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

He also said that he was going to meet Uddhav Thackeray and they will hold talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on implementing the formula. When he was asked about fairing better than 2014 elections, he said that in a democracy, the opposition also needs to be strong. He noted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar "using his experience" and fanning parts of the state also gave some success to the opposition party. "But we are also winning seats in good number," the Rajya Sabha member added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates