Sanjay Raut: Don't join Shiv Sena-BJP just for a ministerial birth

New Delhi: In the wake of many politicians switching sides and migrating to rival political parties, Shiv Sena MP Raut on Wednesday advised such leaders to not join BJP-Sena alliance only to become MPs or MLAs. He said leaders joining the NDA should first endorse the Hindutva ideology and then join the alliance.

Raut told news agency ANI, "The leaders who are planning to join us should come up with the full acceptance of the ideology of Hindutva. This is because our doors are not open for people who only want to become an MP, MLA or minister. We want the expansion of Hindutva ideology in both the Country and the state. Therefore, if they join with a similar thought, then we shall welcome them wholeheartedly."

Raut also said that he wants the opposition to stay strong but nothing more can be done when they could not save their own leaders like Urmila Matondkar, Kirpashankar Singh. Several leaders from the Congress and NCP have joined BJP-Shiv Sena alliance following the state elections which are slated for October and November this year.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates