Sanjay Suri and Srinivasan Narayan back with Ash Is Purest White

Ash Is Purest White is scheduled to release on August 2 in India. It is a love story set in contemporary China which goes through dramatic transformations and leaves a lasting effect on you.

Sanjay Suri

After the release of Chinese film Shoplifters, Sanjay Suri and Srinivasan Narayan are back with Ash Is Purest White. Celebrated Chinese director and screenwriter, Jia Zhangke's film, Ash Is Purest White, is scheduled to release on August 2 in India. It is a love story set in contemporary China which goes through dramatic transformations and leaves a lasting effect on you. The film is about love and sacrifice and has a very intriguing plot.

Talking about his love for such films, Sanjay Suri says, "I personally enjoy watching films like these which leave you thinking and pondering about them. Such films are pure art. Our vision is to bring the culture of watching all kinds of cinema including International Cinema to India and celebrating it. Such films have a distinct audience and I wish this audience keeps expanding in the coming years. We are planning to release more International films in the coming months."

The film was selected to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. It stars the very famous Chinese actress Zhao Tao who is known for her expressive acting.

