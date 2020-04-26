Sanjivani 2 actress Chandni Bhagwanani stranded in Australia amid lockdown, reveals details about her stay

It is indeed a rough time and a tough time for all the Bollywood and Television celebrities that have been stranded in different parts of the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Right from Mouni Roy to Sanjay Dutt to Mithun Chakraborty to Irrfan Khan, some lost their parents, and some of their members are all by themselves. And now, Sanjivani 2 actress Chandni Bhagwanani has also been stranded in Australia amid the lockdown.

Talking to SpotboyE, the actress revealed some details about her stay in the country and how she has been coping up. She said, "I am all alone here. Initially, I was staying in a hotel for a month but when this lockdown got extended, I rented an apartment in Melbourne here with two other Indians." She further revealed, "I came down to Australia for a month for some professional work. And by the time I could come back, everything was shut due to corona and now, I am stuck here."

Talking about how she has been managing her finances, she said, "It's quite difficult. Everything is expensive here- stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it's quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment, or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase."

We hope she can come back home sooner and safer!

