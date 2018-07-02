Sanju Box Office Collection: Picks up massively on Day 3, grand total Rs 120.06 crores

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and others in pivotal roles, is going strong at the box office. In three days, the film smoothly crossed the 100 crore mark

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film's promotional song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju creates history by minting Rs 46.71 crores on day 3, thus taking the grand total to a whopping Rs 120.06 crores at the box office. By becoming the highest opener of 2018 to marking the highest Sunday ever for a Hindi film, Sanju has shattered all records at the domestic box office. Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, character portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, has been garnering immense love and appreciation from audience across the globe.

Day 1: The film took a gigantic opening on a non-holiday, minted Rs 34.75 crores which is the biggest opening of 2018 and the second highest non-holiday opening of all times after Baahubali.

Day 2: Sanju witnessed a massive upward trend by collecting Rs. 38.60 Cr taking the grand total to 73.35 crores.

Day 3: The biopic created history by minting Rs 46.71 crores, which took its grand total to 120.06 crores. The film also goes ahead to mark the highest Sunday ever for a Hindi film.

Rajkumar Hirani's cinematic excellence to make a film on Sanjay Dutt's colourful life journey has got the film humongous response also marking to be the director's highest film, as per box office collection.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others in equally pivotal roles. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is going strong at the box office.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Leaked Online: How The Makers Are Tackling The Issue

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates