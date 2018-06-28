Sanju: CBFC cuts prison scene for aesthetic reasons

Censor Board directs makers of Sanjay Dutt biopic to eliminate overflowing prison toilet scene citing aesthetic reasons

Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was shown to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) last week and the movie has been cleared with just one cut. The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer have been asked to remove the scene with an overflowing prison toilet for aesthetic reasons. A source from the Censor Board says, "The scene wasn't adding value to the narrative besides displaying the helpless situation of the protagonist. It was a judgment call taken from an artistic point of view which the filmmakers agreed to."

Activist Prithvi Maske, who wrote a letter to the CBFC condemning the scene, is content with the Board's decision. "I was constantly taking legal advice on the matter. It is not favourable that something that shows the country and its administration in the wrong light, be passed. I was in touch with the CBFC and they assured me that my objection would be taken up with the makers of Sanju and addressed. The reason why the scene was cut is confidential information and will be given to me in a response, officially signed by CBFC chairpersonPrasoon Joshi," says Maske.

In an interview to mid-day, Rajkumar Hirani had claimed authenticity of the scene, saying, "The scene is from Sanju's earlier stint in jail. It happened in 1993, during the monsoon. On that particular day, the drain in his cell overflowed due to heavy rains."

We messaged Hirani, but he didn't respond till the time of filing the report.