Sanju: Here's an unknown fact about Ranbir Kapoor starrer we bet you didn't know!

Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju, a film based on the colorful life of Sanjay Dutt has created immense anticipation amongst the audience. It is an unknown fact that during Sanjay Dutt's jail tenure, the actor had come across a shocking yet scary incident. One of Sanjay Dutt's fellow inmate in jail was assigned as the actor's barber who used to shave off his beard whenever required. Once while having a conversation, Sanju discovered that the barber had been convicted of murdering his wife with a knife.

After coming across this news Sanjay Dutt literally jumped up and refused to get a shave from the inmate. As an excuse, Sanjay Dutt avoided him by saying that 'I need to grow bear for my next film'. Not just that, the film is all set to treat the audience with multiple instances from the actor's shocking life journey.

Sanju has been making headlines as masses are eager to witness the larger than life film which highlights the interesting facts about Sanjay Dutt's life. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sanju has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character as the actor Underwent multiple training sessions and also visited Sanjay Dutt's house to observe his clothes and shoes.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

