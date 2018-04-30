Sanju poster 3: Rajkumar Hirani perfectly recaptures Sanjay Dutt walking out of jail in this one

Interestingly, the director had shot Sanjay Dutt walking out live and has used the footage to recreate the same

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has successfully replicated the moment Sanjay Dutt stepped out of jail in 2016 in the latest poster of 'Sanju'. After sharing the close-up view of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in 2016, the latest poster of Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Sanju' gives us a long shot of Ranbir Kapoor recreating Sanjay Dutt's release from Yerwada jail on 25th February 2016.

One of the most prominent events of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani had shot the actor's release from jail live to bring it alive on screen in the biopic. The film is shot at Yerwada jail and the release from jail sequence comes alive in the poster of Sanju.

The live footage of Sanjay Dutt's release was then closely observed by the team to recreate the same on silver screen.

The teaser and poster have been garnering immense praises for the striking resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The uncanny similarities between the two have the audience in splits. While Ranbir Kapoor Kapoor is applauded for his amazing transformation, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for bringing the life of Sanjay Dutt live on screen as it is.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates