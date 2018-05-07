Sanju poster: Ranbir Kapoor rocks a Pathani look like Sanjay Dutt

Latest Sanju poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor pulling off Sanjay Dutt's 2013 look in style



Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju poster

Rajkumar Hirani is leaving no stone unturned in treating the audience with multiple look posters from the much-awaited biopic of year 'Sanju'. The latest poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor pulling off Sanjay Dutt's 2013 look in style. Ranbir Kapoor has successfully captured leading Sanju's walk, donning black pathani.

Ranbir Kapoor's unbelievable transformation takes us back to the times when Sanjay Dutt had beefed up for his role in Agneepath before going to jail. Sharing the poster, Rajkumar Hirani tweeted, "When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this".

The earlier released posters have stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience to watch the film on the screen. The teaser of the film has been applauded by not just the audience but also the critics, leaving everyone excited for the film. Within no time, the teaser and poster spread like wildfire on the internet making for the most watched teaser and the newest meme fodder for netizens.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's amazing transformation as Sanjay Dutt. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

Also read: Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor leads an army of dacoits

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates